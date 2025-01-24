Middlesbrough have reportedly had a bid for Plymouth Argyle talisman Morgan Whittaker accepted.

Speculation regarding the 24-year-old has been rife of late, with Middlesbrough, Hull City and Burnley all credited with interest.

Recent reports indicated Middlesbrough were readying a bid for the former England youth international, although it was suggested Plymouth wanted more than what was on the table.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, a bid of £6m plus add-ons has now been accepted.

Plymouth’s willingness to sell may have been increased by Whittaker’s alleged no-show for a game against Burnley.

Whittaker was absent as the Pilgrims were mauled by the Clarets, with Plymouth boss Miron Muslic later claiming the winger did not turn up.

He said: "Morgan didn't show up. We had a game today and he was in the selection and he wasn't there.

"It shows the mentality, or even the lack of mentality. I think you always have your responsibilities and you are under contract.

"You have to be professional, you have obligations, not only towards Argyle as an organisation, you have an obligation towards your teammates and you don't let your teammates down, never."