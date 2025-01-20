Middlesbrough 'making bid' for £10m winger also eyed by Hull City and Burnley
Speculation regarding the 24-year-old’s future has been rife of late, with Hull City and Burnley having been credited with interest in his services.
He is a key figure for Plymouth, but has been unable to prevent the Pilgrims becoming embroiled in yet another battle for Championship survival.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Middlesbrough have joined the hunt for Whittaker’s signature.
Plymouth are believed to want around £10m for their most coveted asset, with Middlesbrough’s initial bid thought to be worth around half of that number plus add-ons.
The report claims Middlesbrough are willing to go close to Plymouth’s asking price, perhaps an indication of their desire to strengthen amid fears of losing key players.
Emmanuel Latte Lath has been strongly linked with a move away from the Riverside, while there has been talk of Premier League interest in on-loan Liverpool winger Ben Doak.
Whittaker, a former England youth international, would arguably be a coup for Michael Carrick’s promotion-chasers.
He has scored 33 goals in 103 appearances for Plymouth since his initial loan move from Swansea City in 2022, which was later made permanent.
Last term, the winger was named in the Championship Team of the Season despite Plymouth’s struggles.
