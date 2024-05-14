Middlesbrough, Hull City and Leeds United men are among the frontrunners to join Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer window.

Wednesday pulled off a great escape to retain their Championship status, with their transformation overseen by the highly-rated Danny Rohl. Considered among the EFL’s brightest young coaches, Rohl revitalised an Owls side who had crawled out of the traps under Xisco Munoz.

However, the Hillsborough faithful will now be keen to see the club kick on. With an astute manager at the helm, a shrewd summer of business could propel the Owls forward.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

The summer window can prove tricky to navigate but clever signings can set the tone for successful campaigns. Here are the players Techopedia believe are most likely to arrive in S6 this summer.

Aaron Connolly's Hull City contract is set to expire this summer. Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Paddy McNair - 9/4

Comfortably playing in defence or in midfield, McNair looks set to depart Middlesbrough after six years at the club. The 29-year-old would add a wealth of experience to the Owls squad.

Matty James - 3/1

Another player blessed with vast experience of the Championship, James has been released by Bristol City. The former Barnsley loanee could prove tempting to various EFL clubs as a free agent option.

Aaron Connolly - 5/1

Hull only signed the forward on a one-year deal last summer, therefore the Republic of Ireland-capped attacker could potentially be available as a free agent. He scored eight goals in 28 league games as the Tigers missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Andre Dozzell - 11/2

The midfielder is contracted to Queens Park Rangers but ended the season on loan at Birmingham City. He struggled to make an impact as the Blues fell out of the Championship and a fresh start could do him the world of good.

Jamie Shackleton - 7/1

A bit-part player at Leeds, the Whites academy graduate is versatile and tenacious but faces stern competition at Elland Road. Out of contract this summer, he could prove to be a shrewd free transfer signing for a Championship club.

Marc Albrighton - 7/1

Considering he made just 12 league appearances as Leicester City won the Championship title, it is hard to imagine Albrighton having a role to play in the Premier League. The 34-year-old, who can play as a wing-back or winger, could prove to be a tempting option for Championship clubs wanting experience.

Harry Arter - 9/1

The midfielder was frozen out by Nottingham Forest a long time ago, although has been under contract and remained on the books. He will finally depart this summer when his deal runs out.

Brendan Galloway - 10/1

After helping to keep Plymouth Argyle in the Championship, the defender has been offered a new deal by the Pilgrims. If he does not put pen to paper, rivals could circle.

Jonson Clarke-Harris - 14/1