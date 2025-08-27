Middlesbrough 'face fight' to sign West Ham United-linked Ivor Pandur from Hull City as £5m claim made
The 25-year-old arrived at the MKM Stadium in January 2024, but was not immediately installed as the club’s number one.
He had to wait for his opportunity, but grasped it with both hands when it came. Last season, the former Croatia youth international cleaned up at Hull’s Player of the Year awards after a stellar campaign.
However, his form has fuelled transfer speculation and Middlesbrough are among the clubs to have been linked.
Middlesbrough eye Hull City’s Ivor Pandur
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Middlesbrough are willing to pay up to £5m for the stopper’s services.
However, they could face a fight with Pandur not thought to be convinced now is the right time to move.
He has also been linked with Premier League strugglers West Ham United by Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, who have also indicated there is interest from Italy.
Losing Pandur with just days of the summer transfer window left would be far from ideal for Hull, who are said to be looking at replacements in case he moves on.
Ivor Pandur stance
Last month, the goalkeeper insisted he was happy at Hull in an interview with the BBC.
He said: "[There is] interest always but that's still so far from anything happening and I can just say I'm happy here, especially with the fans.
"Those [financial issues] are things we cannot control so we just need to play football, it's our job. The rest we cannot really think about because we cannot make a difference.
“So far everything is alright, salary-wise everything is on time, we didn't feel anything was taking a toll. Nobody's complaining and we hope it will stay like that."