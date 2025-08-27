Middlesbrough reportedly face a fight to prise goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from Hull City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old arrived at the MKM Stadium in January 2024, but was not immediately installed as the club’s number one.

He had to wait for his opportunity, but grasped it with both hands when it came. Last season, the former Croatia youth international cleaned up at Hull’s Player of the Year awards after a stellar campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his form has fuelled transfer speculation and Middlesbrough are among the clubs to have been linked.

Ivor Pandur enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season between the sticks at Hull City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Middlesbrough eye Hull City’s Ivor Pandur

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Middlesbrough are willing to pay up to £5m for the stopper’s services.

However, they could face a fight with Pandur not thought to be convinced now is the right time to move.

He has also been linked with Premier League strugglers West Ham United by Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, who have also indicated there is interest from Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing Pandur with just days of the summer transfer window left would be far from ideal for Hull, who are said to be looking at replacements in case he moves on.

Ivor Pandur joined Hull City from Fortuna Sittard in January 2024. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Ivor Pandur stance

Last month, the goalkeeper insisted he was happy at Hull in an interview with the BBC.

He said: "[There is] interest always but that's still so far from anything happening and I can just say I'm happy here, especially with the fans.

"Those [financial issues] are things we cannot control so we just need to play football, it's our job. The rest we cannot really think about because we cannot make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad