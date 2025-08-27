Middlesbrough have completed the loan signing of Matt Targett from Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old joined the Magpies for a reported £15m in 2022, as one of the early marquee signings of the Public Investment Fund era.

However, as Newcastle’s squad has evolved with high-profile additions, Targett has found himself out of favour.

It was recently suggested Middlesbrough were in talks over a loan deal for the left-back and the club have now got it over the line.

Middlesbrough land Matt Targett

Targett will spend the duration of the 2025/26 campaign at the Riverside, adding a wealth of experience to Rob Edwards’ squad.

A statement issued by Middlesbrough read: “Matt Targett has joined the club on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

“The left-sided defender will further strengthen Rob Edwards’ Boro squad after completing the switch from the Premier League.

“The former Southampton youngster has clocked up over 200 career appearances, the majority coming in the top-flight.

“Other than a short loan spell with Fulham, the player has spent his entire career in the Premier League.

“He made 63 appearances for Southampton after progressing through their Academy and a further 89 for Aston Villa. He was the only player to start all 38 Premier League games in 2020/21 and was named Players’ Player of the Year.

“He initially joined Newcastle on loan in January 2022 before making a £15m move to the club later that year.

“He is the seventh signing of the summer, following Alfie Jones, Callum Brittain, Abdoulaye Kante, Sontje Hansen, Sverre Nypan and Adilson Malanda to the Boro.”

Newcastle United statement

A statement issued by Newcastle read: “Newcastle United full back Matt Targett has joined Championship side Middlesbrough on loan for the 2025/26 season.

“The 29-year-old, who has featured 47 times for the Magpies since arriving from Aston Villa in 2022, makes the switch to Teesside in search of regular football after overcoming injury setbacks in recent years.

“He joins a Boro side who have started the season strongly under Rob Edwards and currently occupy second place in the table after winning all three of their opening Championship fixtures.