Middlesbrough are reportedly in talks with Newcastle United defender Matt Targett.

The 29-year-old was among the signings made early in the reign of Newcastle’s owners, the Public Investment Fund.

He initially joined the Magpies on loan from Aston Villa, later making the move permanent in a reported £15m deal.

However, as Newcastle have risen up the Premier League table, Targett’s importance to the cause has diminished.

He was linked with a move away from St James’ Park in the winter window, only to end up staying put.

Newcastle United's Matt Targett is reportedly in talks over a loan move to Middlesbrough. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Matt Targett a target for Middlesbrough

According to Sky Sports, he is now in discussions over a loan move to Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

There is also believed to be interest in the former England youth international from other clubs.

He is said to be available for a move after falling out of favour with his current employers.

Matt Targett move on the cards

Left-back is an area in which Middlesbrough need to bolster and Targett boasts impressive pedigree.

He has spent almost the entirety of his career in the Premier League, with his only experience of the Championship coming during a loan spell at Fulham.

Middlesbrough are looking to evolve after replacing Michael Carrick with Rob Edwards and have invested in some exciting young talent this summer.

Experience, however, will remain crucial and Targett has it in abundance.

Matt Targett has fallen out of favour at Newcastle United. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Middlesbrough at centre of transfer stories

Middlesbrough have also been linked with former Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor, who has reportedly been told he can leave Southampton after just one full season at St Mary’s.

On the potential outings front, Middlesbrough are having to contend with interest from Southampton in midfielder Finn Azaz.