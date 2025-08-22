Middlesbrough-linked defender Charlie Taylor has reportedly been told he can leave Southampton.

The 31-year-old has not made the squad for either of Southampton’s opening league fixtures, with his only minutes to date coming in the Carabao Cup.

He was linked with a move to Hull City in the winter window and it was even suggested a loan deal had been agreed.

The left-back ended up staying at St Mary’s, suffering relegation from the Premier League with the Saints.

Charlie Taylor suffered relegation from the Premier League with Southampton last season. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Charlie Taylor’s future up in the air

His future is now once again up in the air and Middlesbrough have been credited with interest in him.

According to SportsBoom, Taylor is free to leave Southampton for pastures new as Will Still looks to usher in a new era.

The report has suggested the club would be willing to terminate his contract if a willing suitor was found, potentially paving the way for Middlesbrough to strike a deal.

Norwich City reportedly showed interest earlier in the window and it is hard to imagine a player of Taylor’s calibre not having an array of admirers.

Charlie Taylor’s career trajectory

A product of Leeds United’s academy, Taylor is among the most successful Thorp Arch graduates in recent history.

Since departing Elland Road for Burnley in 2017, he has racked up 169 appearances in the Premier League.

Charlie Taylor started his career at Leeds United. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

He passed the 100-appearance mark with Leeds and alongside fellow academy products Sam Byram, Lewis Cook and Alex Mowatt, provided hope in a gloomy period.

However, his reputation among the Elland Road faithful took a hit due to the way in which he left LS11. Taylor has since revealed the manner in which his time at Leeds ended is the biggest regret of his career.