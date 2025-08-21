Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in Southampton’s Ben Brereton Diaz.

At the midway point of each of the last two seasons, the Chile international has made a loan move to Bramall Lane.

He first arrived in South Yorkshire from Villareal in January 2024 and made another temporary switch to Sheffield United a year later, only this time from Southampton.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League in his absence and the frontman, who can also operate out wide, is now part of their Championship squad.

While he has been reintegrated into the fold, he does not have a prominent role as it stands. He has watched from the bench in each of Southampton’s opening two league fixtures, with his only appearance coming in the Carabao Cup.

It is of course early days, but the lure of a crucial role elsewhere in the division could well prove appealing.

Ben Brereton Diaz is back at Southampton following his second loan stint at Sheffield United. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Interest in Ben Brereton Diaz

According to SportsBoom, Sheffield United are interested in snapping up the versatile attacker for a third time.

They are said to be battling with West Brom, who are also said to be keen on luring Brereton Diaz from St Mary’s.

Middlesbrough have also been mooted as a potential destination, with the club believed to have made tentative enquiries.

The report claims Southampton would consider selling the former Nottingham Forest man for the right price - even to a league rival.

If Sheffield United are indeed pursuing a reunion, they could be benefit from Brereton Diaz’s familiarity with the club. When he returned to the club earlier this year, he spoke of his affection for them.

Ben Brereton Diaz was part of the Sheffield United squad that missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Ben Brereton Diaz on his second Sheffield United move

He said: "I'm absolutely buzzing, it is a club I've been at before and really enjoyed and I obviously know the staff and the players that are still here.

"For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton I didn't want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly I know what the gaffer and his staff are about and I've been delighted to see the team doing so well this season, for me it was a no brainer to come back.

"The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club, the fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important. No other club was an option for me.