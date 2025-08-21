Sheffield United are reportedly closing in on the capture of former Everton and York City defender Ben Godfrey.

The 27-year-old graduated from York’s academy and blossomed into a Premier League player, representing Norwich City, Everton and Ipswich Town in the top flight.

He has also been capped by England, but his move to Italy with Atalanta last year has not worked out.

Recent reports indicated Sheffield United were keen on bringing Godfrey back to Yorkshire and progress appears to have been made.

Ben Godfrey has found opportunities limited since his move from Everton to Atalanta. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Ben Godfrey nears Sheffield United move

According to Sky Sports, the centre-back is due to undergo a medical with the Blades today (August 21).

All terms are said to have been agreed with Atalanta, with Sheffield United reportedly set to take Godfrey on loan with a buy option.

It has been indicated he flew to England last night (August 20) with a view to completing his move to Bramall Lane.

How Ben Godfrey could bolster Sheffield United

Sheffield United supporters will be hoping Godfrey can shore up a Blades backline that has looked incredibly vulnerable in the opening games of the season.

The absence of Anel Ahmedhodžić, who has been sold to Dutch giants Feyenoord, has undeniably been felt.

Godfrey boasts a wealth of experience and joined Everton from Norwich in a deal reported to be worth £20m in 2020.

His pedigree would suggest he can shine at Championship level and many would argue he would be a significant coup.

Ben Godfrey represented Everton between 2020 and 2024. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Ruben Selles admission

Blades boss Ruben Selles has been incredibly candid in his assessments of the club’s transfer business, conceding work on the recruitment front has not been good enough.

Earlier this month, he said: “I think our process has not been good enough, I think that is obvious. “At the beginning of the market, we talked about reinforcement with three players. Now with Anel [Ahmedhodzic] and Kieffer [Moore] gone, it’s five players.

“We have not been able to bring anybody else for (because of) different circumstances and on that, everyone has a part of it and I will accept my part of it.

“We are not going to make excuses, but focus on what we can do. We know the players who can go on Saturday and make a difference.

