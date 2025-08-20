Sheffield United are reportedly interested in prising Japhet Tanganga from their Championship rivals Millwall.

The 26-year-old dropped into the Championship last year, joining the Lions after racking up 50 first-team appearances for Tottenham Hotspur.

He has since established himself as one of the Championship’s most revered defenders, sparking talk of interest from the Premier League.

Earlier in the summer, Leeds were credited with interest in the former England youth international alongside a raft of clubs. Also named as admirers were Sunderland, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Millwall's Japhet Tanganga has been linked with Sheffield United. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Japhet Tanganga eyed by Sheffield United

According to Football League World, the versatile defender could have the chance to link up with Sheffield United.

It is no secret the Blades want to bolster their backline and Tanganga would arguably be an ideal addition.

Reports have indicated Tanganga has a £1.2m release clause, although it has been claimed only Premier League clubs can activate this. Sheffield United, therefore, may have to fork out a significantly higher fee.

Sheffield United’s need for defensive reinforcement

A clutch of defenders have been linked with moves to Bramall Lane since the sale of Anel Ahmedhodžić to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Among those to have been reported as an option is Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas, who has gone from strength to strength in the Midlands.

Bobby Thomas helped Coventry City reach the Championship play-offs last season. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Tanganga is a key figure for Millwall and is capable of operating at centre-back or right-back. He was exposed to Premier League and Champions League football at a young age, therefore would be able to cope with the pressure of a promotion tilt.

His Premier League education is evident in his technical prowess and the defender also boasts admirable athleticism.