Sheffield United make 'approach' over deal to sign ex-Everton, Norwich City and York City star Ben Godfrey
The 27-year-old, a born and bred Yorkshireman, was given his breakthrough in senior football by York.
He is among the most exciting talents ever produced by the Minstermen and has since starred for Norwich and Everton in the Premier League.
The centre-back even picked up England caps in 2021, although has seen his progress stall of late.
A move to Italy with Atalanta last year did not work out, nor did a loan switch back to England with Ipswich Town.
Sheffield United linked with Ben Godfrey
It has now been suggested he could be given a chance to return to his roots with a temporary move back to Yorkshire.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Sheffield United have approached Atalanta about the possibility of taking Godfrey on loan.
Posting on social media platform X, he said: “Sheffield United have approached Atalanta to sign Ben Godfrey on loan and are waiting to hear back from the Italian club.”
Sheffield United are in need of a new centre-back having sold Anel Ahmedhodžić to Dutch giants Feyenoord.
Ben Godfrey’s need for a fresh start
Godfrey is undeniably a gifted defender, but his career has been on a downward trajectory in recent years.
He tumbled down the pecking order at Everton, despite the Toffees having paid a reported £20m to prise him from Norwich.
Atalanta have afforded him just five outings and he only managed a further five in Ipswich’s ultimately unsuccessful battle against relegation.
While there could be reluctance to drop into the second tier, a fresh start at a club able to offer regular minutes could be exactly what Godfrey needs.
Sheffield United were also linked with the defender last year, as were their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.