Sheffield United have reportedly made an approach to sign former Everton, Norwich City and York City defender Ben Godfrey.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, a born and bred Yorkshireman, was given his breakthrough in senior football by York.

He is among the most exciting talents ever produced by the Minstermen and has since starred for Norwich and Everton in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back even picked up England caps in 2021, although has seen his progress stall of late.

A move to Italy with Atalanta last year did not work out, nor did a loan switch back to England with Ipswich Town.

Ben Godfrey left Everton for Italian side Atalanta last year. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Sheffield United linked with Ben Godfrey

It has now been suggested he could be given a chance to return to his roots with a temporary move back to Yorkshire.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Sheffield United have approached Atalanta about the possibility of taking Godfrey on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media platform X, he said: “Sheffield United have approached Atalanta to sign Ben Godfrey on loan and are waiting to hear back from the Italian club.”

Sheffield United are in need of a new centre-back having sold Anel Ahmedhodžić to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Ben Godfrey’s need for a fresh start

Godfrey is undeniably a gifted defender, but his career has been on a downward trajectory in recent years.

Ben Godfrey suffered relegation from the Premier League with Ipswich Town last season. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He tumbled down the pecking order at Everton, despite the Toffees having paid a reported £20m to prise him from Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atalanta have afforded him just five outings and he only managed a further five in Ipswich’s ultimately unsuccessful battle against relegation.