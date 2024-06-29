Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked defender Ben Godfrey has left Everton for Italian side Atalanta.

Godfrey had been pictured in Italy ahead of a medical at the Gewiss Stadium and has now completed his move. The Serie A side have reportedly secured his services in a deal worth £10m.

The 26-year-old had slipped down the pecking order at Everton and there was talk of interest from Yorkshire in January. Sheffield United were said to be keen, as were Leeds.

However, Godfrey stayed put and saw out the 2023/24 season at Goodison Park. The England-capped defender has now moved on and will ply his trade outside the United Kingdom for the first time in his career.

Everton have sold Ben Godfrey to Serie A side Atalanta. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

A statement issued by Everton read: “Ben Godfrey has left Everton to sign for Serie A club Atalanta for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old defender moves on after making 93 appearances for the Blues, having joined from Norwich City in October 2020.

Godfrey, who earned his two England caps while at Everton, made his Toffees debut in the 2-2 Merseyside derby draw on 17 October 2020, played behind closed doors at Goodison due to Covid-19. Everyone at Everton thanks Ben for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best for the future.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Godfrey said: “So happy to be here, looking forward to meeting everyone at the club!”

