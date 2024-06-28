£10m deal 'agreed' for Everton star eyed by Leeds United and Sheffield United
The 26-year-old, who was developed within the youth systems of Middlesbrough and York City, was regularly linked with a move to Yorkshire earlier this year.
He was out of the picture at Everton and reports suggested he was being targeted by Sheffield United as they looked to shore up their defence. Leeds, meanwhile, were reported as interested amid their battle for promotion in the Championship.
Godfrey played under Whites boss Daniel Farke at Norwich City but a reunion did not materialise, with Godfrey instead seeing the campaign out at Goodison Park.
However, it appears he may now be set to leave Merseyside in an attempt to get his career back on track. Sky Sports have reported a £10m deal has been struck by Atalanta to take Godfrey to Serie A.
The club will reportedly pay an initial fee of £8.5m, with add-ons worth up to £1.7m featured in the deal. He has already landed in Italy ahead of his medical, which both parties will be hoping goes smoothly.
