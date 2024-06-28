Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked defender Ben Godfrey is closing in on a move from Everton to Atalanta.

The 26-year-old, who was developed within the youth systems of Middlesbrough and York City, was regularly linked with a move to Yorkshire earlier this year.

He was out of the picture at Everton and reports suggested he was being targeted by Sheffield United as they looked to shore up their defence. Leeds, meanwhile, were reported as interested amid their battle for promotion in the Championship.

Everton's Ben Godfrey was linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United earlier this year. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Godfrey played under Whites boss Daniel Farke at Norwich City but a reunion did not materialise, with Godfrey instead seeing the campaign out at Goodison Park.

However, it appears he may now be set to leave Merseyside in an attempt to get his career back on track. Sky Sports have reported a £10m deal has been struck by Atalanta to take Godfrey to Serie A.