Sheffield United have sold defender Anel Ahmedhodžić to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The 26-year-old had been repeatedly linked with a move away from Bramall Lane and speculation was intensified when the Blades missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

A report from the BBC suggesting Feyenoord had lodged a bid of £15.6m emerged yesterday (August 4).

Sheffield United have now confirmed the departure of the 6ft 5in centre-back, describing the fee as “significant” in a statement.

The Star have claimed the agreed fee is close to the £7m mark, with several bonus clauses included in the deal.

Sheffield United are said to have a sell-on clause, entitling them to a share of any fee pocketed for his services in the future.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has left Sheffield United after three years at Bramall Lane. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Sheffield United statement

A statement issued by Sheffield United read: “The Blades have accepted a significant bid for the transfer of defender Anel Ahmedhodžić.

“The former Bosnian international leaves with immediate effect to join Dutch Eredivisie club, Feyenoord.

“Ahmedhodžić, 26, signed for the Blades in the summer of 2022 and has made a total of 114 appearances, scoring 12 goals.

“His three seasons were eventful, he featured in the promotion-winning team in the 2022/23 campaign, the Premier League relegation and then, last season, the near miss at the play-off final.

“Popular with Blades fans, the club wishes him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic has moved on despite featuring for Sheffield United in pre-season. | Tony King/Getty Images

Anel Ahmedhodžić’s career journey

Sheffield United signed Ahmedhodžić from Swedish side Malmo FF in 2022, having been impressed by his exploits on loan at Bordeaux.

He had previously plied his trade in England with Nottingham Forest, but found opportunities limited at the City Ground.