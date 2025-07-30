Sheffield United could reportedly move for Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle if they lose West Ham United-linked Michael Cooper.

After a stellar maiden campaign at Bramall Lane, in which he was arguably the Championship’s best goalkeeper, Cooper is at the centre of transfer speculation.

Everton and West Ham have both been credited with interest in the 25-year-old, who only made the move to South Yorkshire from Plymouth Argyle last year.

The Hammers are the latest to have been linked, with the Premier League outfit seemingly on the hunt for a new stopper.

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle is believed to have admirers at Sheffield United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Sheffield United named as admirers of Sam Tickle

According to The Star, Tickle is a player who has admirers at Bramall Lane. The 23-year-old is a product of Wigan’s academy and has established himself in League One.

His exploits in the third tier would suggest he has a bright future at a higher level and England have capped the stopper at under-21 level.

He committed his future to the Latics with the signing of a new deal last year, although the prospect of moving up the pyramid could prove tempting.

Michael Cooper’s current situation

Talk of Tickle fitting in at Sheffield United is of course hypothetical, with Cooper very much still a Blade.

Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles has even insisted Cooper is staying put, but nearly every player has a price in the modern game.

Michael Cooper is a valued highly at Sheffield United. | Tony King/Getty Images

After Cooper missed a friendly clash with Burton Albion, Selles said: "He's definitely staying, it's not about that.

"I understand the concerns because people are not there day by day but it's nothing related to that.

