Sheffield United's Michael Cooper emerges on West Ham 'wanted list' after Everton approach as £15m claim made
The 25-year-old joined the Blades from Plymouth Argyle last year, with the initial fee reported as being in the £2m region.
It soon became apparent the club had landed a bargain, as Cooper delivered a series of solid displays between the sticks.
After Sheffield United’s heartbreak in the Championship play-off final, talk of Premier League interest in Cooper started to do the rounds.
Interest in Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper
Leeds and Sunderland were among those linked, although the former have now landed Lucas Perri from Lyon.
Everton have also been credited with interest, although reporter Alan Nixon has suggested the Toffees have seen an approach turned down.
He has also claimed, via his Patreon page, that Cooper has emerged as a target for West Ham.
It is believed Sheffield United would want around £15m for the goalkeeper, who does appear ready to test himself as a number one in the top flight.
Ruben Selles on Michael Cooper
Cooper was absent for a recent friendly against Burton Albion, setting tongues wagging.
Blades boss Ruben Selles, however, was quick to quell speculation by insisting the stopper is staying put.
After a 2-1 win over the Brewers, he said: "He's definitely staying, it's not about that. I understand the concerns because people are not there day by day but it's nothing related to that.
"The last game was a decision from me to give game-time to the other goalkeepers. On Tuesday he felt a bit of discomfort in the knee but he should be back in a couple of days."
Cooper is not the only Blade to have attracted interest, with speculation regarding the future of midfielder Gustavo Hamer rife.
Leeds have been linked with the former Netherlands youth international, as have Everton and PSV Eindhoven.
