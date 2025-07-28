West Ham United reportedly have Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper on their wanted list.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old joined the Blades from Plymouth Argyle last year, with the initial fee reported as being in the £2m region.

It soon became apparent the club had landed a bargain, as Cooper delivered a series of solid displays between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Sheffield United’s heartbreak in the Championship play-off final, talk of Premier League interest in Cooper started to do the rounds.

Michael Cooper is a valued highly at Sheffield United. | Tony King/Getty Images

Interest in Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper

Leeds and Sunderland were among those linked, although the former have now landed Lucas Perri from Lyon.

Everton have also been credited with interest, although reporter Alan Nixon has suggested the Toffees have seen an approach turned down.

He has also claimed, via his Patreon page, that Cooper has emerged as a target for West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed Sheffield United would want around £15m for the goalkeeper, who does appear ready to test himself as a number one in the top flight.

Michael Cooper was a mainstay between the sticks for Sheffield United last season. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ruben Selles on Michael Cooper

Cooper was absent for a recent friendly against Burton Albion, setting tongues wagging.

Blades boss Ruben Selles, however, was quick to quell speculation by insisting the stopper is staying put.

After a 2-1 win over the Brewers, he said: "He's definitely staying, it's not about that. I understand the concerns because people are not there day by day but it's nothing related to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last game was a decision from me to give game-time to the other goalkeepers. On Tuesday he felt a bit of discomfort in the knee but he should be back in a couple of days."

Cooper is not the only Blade to have attracted interest, with speculation regarding the future of midfielder Gustavo Hamer rife.