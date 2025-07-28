Oli McBurnie has been linked with both Hull City and Sheffield United - but could reportedly return to Swansea City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old raised eyebrows last year when he opted against staying at Sheffield United, instead ending his five-year association with the Blades.

For the first time in his career, he sought pastures new overseas and joined La Liga outfit Las Palmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His stint with the club proved brief and following their relegation to the second tier of Spanish football, McBurnie is available as a free agent.

Oli McBurnie left Sheffield United following their relegation from the Premier League last year. | George Wood/Getty Images

Battle for Oli McBurnie

Sheffield United have been credited with interest in taking McBurnie back to Bramall Lane, while Hull have been strongly linked.

However, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, McBurnie’s former employers Swansea are at the front of the queue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea are believed to be offering a three-year deal, something Hull are not thought to be capable of matching.

Ipswich Town are said to be making a late move following their relegation from the Premier League, although the Swans appear best-placed to secure the frontman’s signature.

Oli McBurnie suffered relegation from La Liga with Las Palmas. | Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Oli McBurnie’s pedigree

McBurnie is a seasoned marksman at Championship level and was prolific in his last season at Swansea.

He later impressed for Sheffield United in the second tier and helped fire the club to promotion in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding his Blades exit, the forward said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.