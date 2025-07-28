Swansea City 'winning race' for Hull City, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town-linked Oli McBurnie
The 29-year-old raised eyebrows last year when he opted against staying at Sheffield United, instead ending his five-year association with the Blades.
For the first time in his career, he sought pastures new overseas and joined La Liga outfit Las Palmas.
His stint with the club proved brief and following their relegation to the second tier of Spanish football, McBurnie is available as a free agent.
Battle for Oli McBurnie
Sheffield United have been credited with interest in taking McBurnie back to Bramall Lane, while Hull have been strongly linked.
It has even been suggested McBurnie is keen on a move to the MKM Stadium and there also has been talk of interest from Birmingham City.
However, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, McBurnie’s former employers Swansea are at the front of the queue.
Swansea are believed to be offering a three-year deal, something Hull are not thought to be capable of matching.
Ipswich Town are said to be making a late move following their relegation from the Premier League, although the Swans appear best-placed to secure the frontman’s signature.
Oli McBurnie’s pedigree
McBurnie is a seasoned marksman at Championship level and was prolific in his last season at Swansea.
He later impressed for Sheffield United in the second tier and helped fire the club to promotion in 2023.
Regarding his Blades exit, the forward said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.
“I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge. There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.”
