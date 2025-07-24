Hull City handed boost in race to sign Sheffield United and Birmingham City-linked forward Oli McBurnie

Published 24th Jul 2025, 12:22 BST
Hull City could reportedly still land Sheffield United and Birmingham City-linked forward Oli McBurnie.

The 29-year-old is currently available to snap up on the free agent market, having departed Spanish outfit Las Palmas after just one season.

Hull have been linked with the Scotland-capped frontman, as have Birmingham and his former clubs Sheffield United and Swansea City.

It was suggested McBurnie’s wage demands had scuppered the possibility of a deal, but it now appears a move could still come to fruition.

Oli McBurnie scored 29 goals in 159 appearances for Sheffield United.placeholder image
Oli McBurnie scored 29 goals in 159 appearances for Sheffield United. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Hull City’s Oli McBurnie hope

According to Hull Live, the club have not given up hope of landing the experienced marksman.

McBurnie is believed to be keen on a move to the MKM Stadium, which could prove to be an important factor.

He is thought to have been impressed by Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic, and is said to be interested in linking up with two players he knows well in John Egan and Matt Crooks.

Hull are also believed to be closing in on the capture of his former Sheffield United teammate John Lundstram.

Oli McBurnie’s pedigree

McBurnie would arguably be a shrewd addition for Hull, who came close to relegation from the Championship last term.

He has proven himself capable of finding the net at Championship level and also has Premier League experience on his CV.

Oli McBurnie suffered relegation from La Liga with Las Palmas.placeholder image
Oli McBurnie suffered relegation from La Liga with Las Palmas. | Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Last season, he registered five goals and six assists over the course of 35 outings for Las Palmas.

Regarding his left-field move to Spain, McBurnie said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.

“I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge. There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.”

