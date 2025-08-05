Sheffield United are reportedly looking at a deal to sign Sweden international Nils Zätterström from Malmo FF.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades have confirmed the departure of towering defender Anel Ahmedhodžić, who has made the switch to Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.

They are thought to have eyed Hull City’s Charlie Hughes as a potential replacement, only to be put off by the valuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now appears the Blades are turning to the club they signed Ahmedhodžić from in 2022.

Nils Zatterstrom has impressed at senior level for Malmo FF. | FERENC ISZA/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United eye Nils Zätterström

Sheffield United struck a deal with Swedish outfit Malmo in 2022 and are now thought to be targeting their promising centre-back Zätterström.

At the tender of age of 20, Zätterström has become a key figure at senior level for Malmo and managed a debut for Sweden.

Standing at 6ft 4ins, his profile is comparable to Ahmedhodžić’s and Sheffield United may be hoping to see him make a similar impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media platform X, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath said: “Sheffield United are looking at deal for Sweden international CB Nils Zätterström, 20, from Malmo following the departure of Anel Ahmedhodžić to Feyenoord. Fee yet to be agreed for defender.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic has moved on despite featuring for Sheffield United in pre-season. | Tony King/Getty Images

Summer of change at Sheffield United

The winds of change have been blowing through Bramall Lane since the departure of Chris Wilder and appointment of Ruben Selles as manager.

Ahmedhodžić is among the various senior figures to have moved on, departing alongside the likes of Vinicius Souza, Rhian Brewster and Kieffer Moore.