Sheffield United 'looking at deal' for Sweden defender Nils Zatterstrom after departure of Anel Ahmedhodzic
The Blades have confirmed the departure of towering defender Anel Ahmedhodžić, who has made the switch to Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.
They are thought to have eyed Hull City’s Charlie Hughes as a potential replacement, only to be put off by the valuation.
It now appears the Blades are turning to the club they signed Ahmedhodžić from in 2022.
Sheffield United eye Nils Zätterström
Sheffield United struck a deal with Swedish outfit Malmo in 2022 and are now thought to be targeting their promising centre-back Zätterström.
At the tender of age of 20, Zätterström has become a key figure at senior level for Malmo and managed a debut for Sweden.
Standing at 6ft 4ins, his profile is comparable to Ahmedhodžić’s and Sheffield United may be hoping to see him make a similar impact.
Posting on social media platform X, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath said: “Sheffield United are looking at deal for Sweden international CB Nils Zätterström, 20, from Malmo following the departure of Anel Ahmedhodžić to Feyenoord. Fee yet to be agreed for defender.”
Summer of change at Sheffield United
The winds of change have been blowing through Bramall Lane since the departure of Chris Wilder and appointment of Ruben Selles as manager.
Ahmedhodžić is among the various senior figures to have moved on, departing alongside the likes of Vinicius Souza, Rhian Brewster and Kieffer Moore.
On the recruitment front, Sheffield United have made five new signings. Mihail Polendakov and Ehije Ukaki have both joined on permanent deals from the Bulgarian top flight, while Tyler Bindon, Djibril Soumaré and Louie Barry have joined on loan deals.
