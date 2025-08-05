Sheffield United, Hull City, Birmingham City and Wrexham 'express interest' in Liverpool prodigy
The 19-year-old has already tasted senior action at Anfield and spent the 2024/25 season on loan in the Championship with Stoke City.
A versatile attacker capable of operating up front or out wide, he is already a senior Wales international but faces stiff competition in Arne Slot’s star-studded squad.
There has been plenty of talk regarding a potential move for Koumas this summer and it appears he could have the option of a Yorkshire move.
Sheffield United and Hull City among Koumas admirers
According to the Liverpool Echo, Sheffield United and Hull are among the clubs to have made their interest in Koumas known.
Birmingham City and Wrexham have also been credited with interest following their respective promotions from League One.
Preston North End are also thought to be keen, while Norwich City and Oxford United round off the list of reported admirers.
There is believed to be interest in signing Koumas permanently, as well as interest in another loan deal.
Sheffield United and Hull City transitions
Sheffield United and Hull are both in the midst of transition periods after changing managers at the end of last season.
The Blades are rebuilding under Ruben Selles, who was axed by Hull despite their survival in the Championship relegation battle.
Hull, meanwhile, are ushering in a new era following their appointment of Sergej Jakirović as head coach.
Koumas would arguably be a shrewd addition for either club, despite the modest nature of his attacking returns last season.
As it stands, Hull would only be able to explore a loan deal due to the terms of their transfer embargo.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, have received a cash injection following the sale of defender Anel Ahmedhodžić to Dutch giants Feyenoord.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.