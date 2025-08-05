Sheffield United 'enquire' about Hull City star Charlie Hughes in Anel Ahmedhodzic replacement search
Centre-back is a problem position for the Blades, who have sold key figure Anel Ahmedhodžić to Dutch giants Feyenoord for a fee believed to be in the £7m region.
Sheffield United have also lost Rob Holding, who saw his loan deal expire and has since joined Colorado Rapids after leaving Crystal Palace.
It appears Sheffield United have looked to their Yorkshire rivals to strengthen, identifying Hughes as a potential addition.
Sheffield United’s Charlie Hughes interest
According to The Star, the Blades have made contact with Hull regarding the possibility of luring Hughes from the MKM Stadium.
Hughes worked under Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles and thrived under the tutelage of the Spaniard.
Sheffield United are thought to have been interested in signing Hughes last year before Hull recruited him from Wigan Athletic.
Hull City’s Charlie Hughes stance
Although Sheffield United are believed to have made an approach, the report claims the club have been dissuaded by Hull’s valuation.
He joined the Tigers for a reported £3.5m last year and is under contract until 2028. Considering he only put pen to paper last year, it is hardly a surprise to see Hull seemingly reluctant to sanction a sale.
Hull are also under a transfer embargo, meaning they cannot pay fees for new players as it stands.
This may well have inflated their valuation of Hughes further, as it would make losing him an even more bitter blow.
Sheffield United’s centre-back hunt
Sheffield United were linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Ashley Phillips earlier in the summer, only to see the England youth international head back to Stoke City.
Defensive solidity will be key if the Blades are to mount another promotion push and will most likely continue on their hunt for a centre-back.
While another body does look to be required, Sheffield United have managed to land the highly-rated Tyler Bindon on loan from Nottingham Forest.
