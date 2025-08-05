Sheffield United have reportedly made contact with Hull City regarding defender Charlie Hughes.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-back is a problem position for the Blades, who have sold key figure Anel Ahmedhodžić to Dutch giants Feyenoord for a fee believed to be in the £7m region.

Sheffield United have also lost Rob Holding, who saw his loan deal expire and has since joined Colorado Rapids after leaving Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appears Sheffield United have looked to their Yorkshire rivals to strengthen, identifying Hughes as a potential addition.

Hull City defender Charlie Hughes has been tipped for a bright future in the Premier League. | George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s Charlie Hughes interest

According to The Star, the Blades have made contact with Hull regarding the possibility of luring Hughes from the MKM Stadium.

Hughes worked under Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles and thrived under the tutelage of the Spaniard.

Sheffield United are thought to have been interested in signing Hughes last year before Hull recruited him from Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City’s Charlie Hughes stance

Although Sheffield United are believed to have made an approach, the report claims the club have been dissuaded by Hull’s valuation.

He joined the Tigers for a reported £3.5m last year and is under contract until 2028. Considering he only put pen to paper last year, it is hardly a surprise to see Hull seemingly reluctant to sanction a sale.

Hull are also under a transfer embargo, meaning they cannot pay fees for new players as it stands.

This may well have inflated their valuation of Hughes further, as it would make losing him an even more bitter blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City signed Charlie Hughes from Wigan Athletic in the last summer transfer window. | George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s centre-back hunt

Sheffield United were linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Ashley Phillips earlier in the summer, only to see the England youth international head back to Stoke City.

Defensive solidity will be key if the Blades are to mount another promotion push and will most likely continue on their hunt for a centre-back.