Sheffield United 'in talks' to sign ex-Barnsley defender Bobby Thomas from Coventry City as £8m deal mooted
The departures of key players has left the Blades in dire need of strengthening before the summer transfer window closes.
A humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Bristol City in their league opener was followed by a Carabao Cup loss to Birmingham City, laying bare the weaknesses in Ruben Selles’s squad.
However, it appears Sheffield United are working on a deal to sign the highly-rated Thomas.
Sheffield United eye Bobby Thomas
According to Sky Sports, the Blades are in discussions over the possibility of taking the centre-back to Bramall Lane.
The report claims the club would be willing to fork out as much as £8m to prise Thomas from the Midlands.
While there is thought to be interest from Bramall Lane, Thomas is also believed to have admirers in the Premier League.
Bobby Thomas’ career so far
A product of Burnley’s academy, Thomas failed to make a senior breakthrough at Turf Moor and had to head out on loan for minutes.
He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Barnsley, making 25 appearances in a campaign in which the Reds reached the League One play-off final.
Coventry signed him from Burnley in 2023, handing him a four-year contract.
Thomas would arguably be a coup for the Blades, who need to make some statements of intent on the transfer front.
Ruben Selles admission
Selles has been incredibly candid regarding the club’s current predicament, conceding the Blades have not been good enough in the market.
He said: “I think our process has not been good enough, I think that is obvious. “At the beginning of the market, we talked about reinforcement with three players. Now with Anel [Ahmedhodzic] and Kieffer [Moore] gone, it’s five players.
“We have not been able to bring anybody else for (because of) different circumstances and on that, everyone has a part of it and I will accept my part of it.
“We are not going to make excuses, but focus on what we can do. We know the players who can go on Saturday and make a difference.
“I have a task to do and have been in situations worse than this one. I won’t be feeling sorry for myself, it is what it is.”