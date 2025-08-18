Sheffield United 'make move' to sign Sheffield Wednesday-linked defender Ben Mee after Brentford exit

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 18th Aug 2025, 14:51 BST
Sheffield United have reportedly made a move to sign Sheffield Wednesday-linked defender Ben Mee.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after being released by Premier League outfit Brentford at the end of last season.

He has been linked with Wednesday, who have been credited with interest in a clutch of unattached players of late.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it appears Mee could have chance to move to the red side of the Steel City.

Ben Mee is a free agent having left Brentford at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.placeholder image
Ben Mee is a free agent having left Brentford at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sheffield United eye Ben Mee

According to The Star, the Blades have invited the veteran to train with the club with a view to adding him to their ranks.

Sheffield United have lost influential defender Anel Ahmedhodžić to Feyenoord and have looked defensively suspect in their opening games.

Mee would add a wealth of experience to the Blades backline and won promotion from the Championship twice with Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United’s centre-back hunt

He is not the only centre-back to have been linked with Sheffield United, who appear to have made the area a priority.

Atalanta’s Ben Godfrey has been mooted as a potential option, as have Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas and Malmo FF’s Nils Zätterström.

Sheffield United paired summer recruit Tyler Bindon with Jack Robinson at the weekend as they lost 1-0 to Swansea City.

Former Everton defender Ben Godfrey has been linked with Sheffield United.placeholder image
Former Everton defender Ben Godfrey has been linked with Sheffield United. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Ruben Selles admission

Regarding the summer business at Bramall Lane, manager Ruben Selles said: “I think our process has not been good enough, I think that is obvious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At the beginning of the market, we talked about reinforcement with three players. Now with Anel and Kieffer [Moore] gone, it’s five players.

“We have not been able to bring anybody else for different circumstances and on that, everyone has a part of it and I will accept my part of it.

“We are not going to make excuses, but focus on what we can do. We know the players who can go on Saturday and make a difference.

“I have a task to do and have been in situations worse than this one. I won’t be feeling sorry for myself, it is what it is.”

MORE: Wrexham 'plot move' to sign midfielder after Sheffield United spell

Related topics:Transfer NewsEFL Championship
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice