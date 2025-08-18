Sheffield United have reportedly made a move to sign Sheffield Wednesday-linked defender Ben Mee.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after being released by Premier League outfit Brentford at the end of last season.

He has been linked with Wednesday, who have been credited with interest in a clutch of unattached players of late.

However, it appears Mee could have chance to move to the red side of the Steel City.

According to The Star, the Blades have invited the veteran to train with the club with a view to adding him to their ranks.

Sheffield United have lost influential defender Anel Ahmedhodžić to Feyenoord and have looked defensively suspect in their opening games.

Mee would add a wealth of experience to the Blades backline and won promotion from the Championship twice with Burnley.

Sheffield United’s centre-back hunt

He is not the only centre-back to have been linked with Sheffield United, who appear to have made the area a priority.

Sheffield United paired summer recruit Tyler Bindon with Jack Robinson at the weekend as they lost 1-0 to Swansea City.

Ruben Selles admission

Regarding the summer business at Bramall Lane, manager Ruben Selles said: “I think our process has not been good enough, I think that is obvious.

“At the beginning of the market, we talked about reinforcement with three players. Now with Anel and Kieffer [Moore] gone, it’s five players.

“We have not been able to bring anybody else for different circumstances and on that, everyone has a part of it and I will accept my part of it.

“We are not going to make excuses, but focus on what we can do. We know the players who can go on Saturday and make a difference.