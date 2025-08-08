Former Leeds United stalwart Liam Cooper and ex-Burnley captain Ben Mee are reportedly among those to have been offered to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a turbulent summer for the Owls, who have seen their financial issues wreak havoc on various aspects of the club.

Their season will start on Sunday (August 10), against Leicester City, but manager Henrik Pedersen will be leading a depleted squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issues relating to the payment of staff and players have sent new signing talk plummeting down the agenda and not a single new face has been added to the senior ranks.

Liam Cooper left Leeds United in 2024 after a decade of service to the Whites. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday offered experienced defenders

According to The Guardian, Wednesday have been offered experienced players in spite of their turmoil.

Cooper and Mee, who are both currently free agents, are both mentioned in the report as being among those to have been offered.

The latter spent a decade with Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds, captaining the Whites to the Championship title in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left in 2024, seeking pastures new in Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia, but the 33-year-old recently departed after just one campaign overseas.

Mee, meanwhile, was a regular fixture and Championship promotion-winner during his 10 years of service to Burnley between 2012 and 2022.

A move to Brentford followed but the 35-year-old is now unattached after seeing his Bees deal expire.

Brentford confirmed Ben Mee's departure at the end of the 2024/25 season. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday lacking depth

It remains unclear whether the pair could actually join Wednesday, but it does appear somewhat unlikely at the moment considering the club are yet to escape their current plight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, money received via Premier League solidarity payments is believed to have lifted certain embargo restrictions to allow for free transfer signings.

As it stands, with Pedersen having no new signings to call upon, a relegation battle looks likely for the beleaguered Championship outfit.

While there is plenty of doom and gloom, Pedersen was given a recent boost in the shape of captain Barry Bannan signing a new contract.