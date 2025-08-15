Wrexham 'plot move' to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury after Sheffield United spell
The 27-year-old joined Sheffield United on loan in January, having previously worked under manager Chris Wilder during a loan spell at Watford.
He made 19 appearances in Blades colours, helping the club reach the Championship play-off final.
His parent club Leicester were relegated from the Premier League in his absence and he returned to the King Power Stadium upon the expiry of his loan deal.
The Bangladesh international has since been reintegrated into the Foxes fold and was on the bench as Leicester defeated Sheffield Wednesday in their league opener.
He then captained Leicester against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday (August 12), as the Foxes were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by the Terriers on penalties.
Wrexham eye ex-She3ffield United midfielder
According to Football League World, Choudhury could potentially be on the move again.
Wrexham have splashed the cash since their promotion to the Championship and are believed to be lining up a move to sign Choudhury.
It remains to be seen whether the Red Dragons will indeed pursue a deal for the midfielder and whether they would look to strike a loan deal or permanent agreement.
Hamza Choudhury’s career
Choudhury has spent the entirety of his senior career on the books of Leicester, having ascended the club’s youth ranks.
He has made a total of 132 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and registering four assists.
After Choudhury’s arrival at Bramall Lane in January, ex-Blades boss Wilder said: "He has had success in this division and in an area of the pitch where we are understaffed, Hamza will give us physicality, presence and energy. He has been our main target for this position.
"He's a winner, he's had success at Leicester, has been in and around their first team for a number of years and we are delighted that we can attract him to bring experience and quality to our group."