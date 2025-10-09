Luke Ayling has been hailed as “terrific” by Middlesbrough legend Gary Pallister following his impressive turnaround.

After slipping down the pecking order at Leeds United, Ayling was loaned to the Riverside for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

It was a move that breathed life into his career and a permanent switch was lined up in the summer that followed.

However, his maiden campaign as a permanent Middlesbrough player was a difficult one hampered by injury.

Ayling turned 34 in August, but has quashed concerns about his ability to compete in the Championship.

He has been moved from right-back to the right side of a central back three and been among the club’s strongest performers this term. The Arsenal academy graduate has even been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award.

"I think he's turned into one of the real leaders and fair play to him,” Pallister told The Yorkshire Post via NewBettingSites.uk. “At the end of last season you're worrying whether he's going to start again.

“But he's fell into this position, Rob Edwards has decided he's going to play in that position, and he's been terrific."

Ayling’s commanding displays have allowed Middlesbrough to rise to second in the Championship table. Before their loss to Portsmouth last weekend, Edwards’ men were unbeaten in the league.

A familiar face in West Yorkshire, Ayling spent eight years on the books at Leeds before making the switch to Middlesbrough.

He is widely considered to be among the club’s most shrewd signings, having arrived for a bargain £200,000 fee from Bristol City in 2016.

New role for Luke Ayling

Ayling thrived as a flying right-back under Marcelo Bielsa, although his days of bombing up and down the flank may now be behind him.

Pallister said: "He hasn't got the energy now to get up and down and keep up with the likes of Ben Doak from last year, who was so quick. It probably highlighted his lack of speed, although he's going to do that with most players.

"He's obviously changed his position this year, he's playing him on the right side at centre-back. On a couple of occasions I've been down there, he's probably been man of the match. He's got the experience, he's got the aggression, he's got that leadership quality on the pitch as well.