Newcastle United have reportedly kept tabs on Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has blossomed under the tutelage of Boro boss Michael Carrick, growing into one of Championship’s most revered midfielders.

He was linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of last season, with Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur credited with interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Middlesbrough managed to retain their most coveted asset and have benefited greatly from his talent this term.

Newcastle United have reportedly watched Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

He has made 14 appearances in the Championship, registering two goals, helping to propel Middlesbrough into the promotion picture.

Talk of Newcastle interest has resurfaced, with The Athletic claiming the England youth international has been watched by the Magpies.

Losing Hackney would be a bitter blow for Middlesbrough, but losing him to a geographical rival would make a sale harder to accept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January recruitment at St James’ Park appears likely, with Newcastle being linked with an array of players.

Everton’s Dominic-Calvert-Lewin, formerly of Sheffield United, has continually been linked with the club.