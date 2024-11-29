Middlesbrough star previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur 'watched' by Newcastle United
The 22-year-old has blossomed under the tutelage of Boro boss Michael Carrick, growing into one of Championship’s most revered midfielders.
He was linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of last season, with Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur credited with interest.
However, Middlesbrough managed to retain their most coveted asset and have benefited greatly from his talent this term.
He has made 14 appearances in the Championship, registering two goals, helping to propel Middlesbrough into the promotion picture.
Talk of Newcastle interest has resurfaced, with The Athletic claiming the England youth international has been watched by the Magpies.
Losing Hackney would be a bitter blow for Middlesbrough, but losing him to a geographical rival would make a sale harder to accept.
January recruitment at St James’ Park appears likely, with Newcastle being linked with an array of players.
Everton’s Dominic-Calvert-Lewin, formerly of Sheffield United, has continually been linked with the club.
Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has also the subject of speculation regarding a move to Newcastle, as has Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.
