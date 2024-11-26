Newcastle United have reportedly been joined by AC Milan in the race to sign Sheffield United academy graduate Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Everton in the summer, with Newcastle and Manchester United among those credited with interest.

Reports of interest from the Magpies have persisted, with reports indicating he could potentially be signed to soften the blow of an Alexander Isak departure.

According to TEAMtalk, Serie A giants AC Milan are also interested in prising Calvert-Lewin away from England for the first time in his career.

They are not the first overseas outfit to be linked with the frontman, who has also been the subject of reported interest from Turkish side Besiktas.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin was nurtured within Sheffield United's youth system. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

While Milan are believed to be keen, it is believed Everton are doing everything they can to tie Calvert-Lewin down to a new deal.

His current contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he could depart Merseyside on a free transfer.

He first arrived at Everton in in 2016, joining the Toffees for a reported £1.5m after showing promise as a teenager at Sheffield United.