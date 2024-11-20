Sheffield United academy graduate 'tempting' to Newcastle United but Everton deal 'not impossible'
Calvert-Lewin has been on Everton’s books since 2016, when he was lured away from Sheffield United.
He has since established himself as a key figure for the Toffees, amassing 258 appearances and scoring 70 goals. His exploits have also landed the forward international recognition and he has 11 England caps to his name.
However, his Everton contract expires at the end of the season and speculation regarding his future has been rife.
Newcastle have previously been linked with the 27-year-old, while there has also been talk of interest from Manchester United.
West Ham United and Brentford have also been credited with interest, as have Turkish giants Besiktas.
According to TEAMtalk, Calvert-Lewin is a tempting option for Newcastle and would be interested in a move to the Magpies.
However, the report claims he could yet commit his future to Everton once the proposed takeover of the club is completed.
If he was to complete a move to Newcastle, it would reportedly be as a replacement for Alexander Isak. The Swedish marksman is thought to have many admirers, with Arsenal among them.
Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 and has scored 40 goals in 78 appearances for the club.
