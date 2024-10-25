Sheffield United academy graduate 'closely followed' by Newcastle United and Arsenal as overseas link emerges
The 27-year-old is in the final year of his Everton contract and he has not yet put pen to paper on fresh terms at Goodison Park.
He could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club as early as January, and Besiktas have been credited with interest by Turkish outlet FotoMac.
The report claims Calvert-Lewin could head to the Turkish top flight at the end of the season, but that he is also being closely followed by Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United.
The Premier League trio have all previously been linked with Calvert-Lewin, who was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the summer window.
He has been on Everton’s books since 2016, when the Toffees paid a reported £1.5m fee to prise him from Sheffield United.
It did not appear to be a particularly low fee for someone who had managed just 12 senior outings for the Blades, but he has since blossomed into an international marksman.
Everton could have made a significant profit had they sold in the summer, but now risk losing the former Blade on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.
Recent reports indicated he was in talks with Everton, but it remains to be seen whether he opts to seek pastures new.
He has made a total of 255 appearances for the Toffees, scoring 70 goals and registering 19 assists.
