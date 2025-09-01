Middlesbrough finish with flourish as Alan Browne arrives on loan from Sunderland and Jon McLaughlin joins
It has been a busy deadline day at the Riverside, with three new signings having been confirmed.
Earlier in the day, Slovakian frontman David Strelec was recruited from Slovan Bratislava and tied to a five-year deal.
The highly-rated marksman has now been followed through the door by Brown and McLaughlin, who have both made moves late in the window.
Ins and outs at Middlesbrough
Browne has completed a season-long loan switch from Sunderland, a year after joining the Black Cats from Sunderland.
McLaughlin, who counts Bradford City and Harrogate Town among his former clubs, has arrived on a free transfer after being released by Swansea City.
A former Scotland international, the 37-year-old will join Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng in Boro’s goalkeeping stable.
He represented Bradford between 2008 and 2014, amassing 145 appearances.
There have also been exits sanctioned on the final day of the window, with forward Marcus Forss among those to have left.
He has joined League One outfit Bolton Wanderers on loan, with competition for places in the Middlesbrough frontline having increased.
England youth international Law McCabe has also dropped to League One on a temporary basis, linking up with Plymouth Argyle.
Understudy goalkeeper Tom Glover, meanwhile, has been released from his contract and is free to seek pastures new as a free agent.
Middlesbrough sit top of the Championship table as it stands, having won each of their opening four fixtures.