Rob Edwards’ Boro visited Norwich City at the weekend and secured a 2-1 win at Carrow Road courtesy of goals from Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway.

Sheffield Wednesday were celebrating too, even if they did not pick up three points. Wrexham were widely expected to defeat the crisis-stricken Owls, but were pegged back and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

On the red side of the Steel City, Sheffield United’s poor start to the campaign continued with a 1-0 home defeat to Millwall.

Hull City were also beaten on home turf as Blackburn Rovers ran out 3-0 winners at the MKM Stadium.

Elsewhere, Coventry City ran riot to complete a stunning 7-1 rout of Queens Park Rangers. Derby County drew 1-1 with Bristol City, and the scoreline was the same in the meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth and Swansea City and Watford.

Preston North End caused an upset against Ipswich Town, clinching a 1-0 win, while promotion hopefuls Southampton were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City.

There was no upset at St. Andrew’s as Birmingham City secured three points against Oxford United and Leicester City managed to defeat Charlton Athletic.

There are still plenty of twists and turns to come in the Championship, but fans now have a better idea of how their clubs will fare this season following the completion of early fixtures.

Following the latest round of results, here is how the Opta supercomputer believes the table will look at the end of the current campaign.