Middlesbrough send former Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser out on loan to Hibernian
A product of Newcastle United’s academy, it was in South Yorkshire that Barlaser first settled and established himself in the EFL.
He joined Rotherham United on loan in 2019, making his move permanent a year later, and a was a key figure in two promotion-winning League One campaigns.
Middlesbrough came calling in January 2023 and the former England youth international has since amassed 79 appearances for the Championship club.
However, his opportunities have become increasingly limited and he has been an unused substitute in all five of Middlesbrough’s games this season.
Loan move for Dan Barlaser
He has now linked up with Hibs, who sit third in the Scottish Premiership after three games.
Hibs head coach David Gray said: “We’re delighted to add someone of Daniel’s experience to the middle of our midfield.
“We wanted to add another versatile midfielder to the squad, and Daniel has proved that he is capable of playing that role at a very high, competitive level.
“He has good positional awareness, reads the game well, and is calm in possession of the ball. We are looking forward to working with him for the rest of the season.”
Hibernian patience
The club’s sporting director Malky Mackay added: “There’s no doubt that we’ve been in the market for another midfielder this summer, but we’ve had to be patient and thorough.
“I am delighted to get someone of Daniel’s ability and experience on transfer deadline day and add another good character to our dressing room.
“I’d like to thank Middlesbrough for how they’ve conducted themselves during the negotiations, and I look forward to seeing him in green and white moving forward.”