Middlesbrough icon Gary Pallister has pinpointed what he believes will be his former club’s biggest winter transfer window challenge.

Rob Edwards has hit the ground running as Middlesbrough boss and after nine games, the club sit second in the Championship.

As the midway point of October approaches, clubs will already be mulling over potential winter window activity.

While potential signings will be getting looked over by recruitment chiefs across the pyramid, former Middlesbrough defender Pallister believes retention is key at the Riverside.

Gary Pallister had two spells at Middlesbrough during his playing career. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Importance of retention

He told The Yorkshire Post: “They managed to get a few bases covered with the summer signings. Is there anywhere really that’s a struggle? Possibly not. I think the hardest part is trying to keep hold of Hayden Hackney.

“There was a bid from Ipswich Town that was accepted and he chose not to take it up. Purportedly, he was waiting for a Premier League team.

“I think it’s important. Hackney and [Aidan] Morris in the middle of the park, if they can keep them fit all season, I think that gives them an even better chance of getting out of the division.

“It’s not about who you bring in, it’s about who you might lose. If you were to lose one of those two, I think it would be a big miss for the side. Hopefully, both of them are happy to stay until the end of the season, because as a midfield duo, those two are right up there in the Championship.”

Hayden Hackney has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence at Middlesbrough. | George Wood/Getty Images

Influential midfielders

Hackney has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence at Middlesbrough and is widely considered among the division’s most talented players.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old was reported to be of interest to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.