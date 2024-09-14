Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is preaching patience when it comes to new loan signing Ben Doak.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fierce competition was fended off to secure the deadline day signing of Doak, who is well thought of at Liverpool.

The right-sided winger has joined on a season-long loan deal and was among the most eye-catching summer signings in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made an early impression on Carrick, although the Boro boss is remaining pragmatic regarding the talented 18-year-old.

Michael Carrick is preparing his Middlesbrough side to face Preston North End. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Carrick said: "He’s been in since Tuesday or Wednesday and he’s really impressed and settled in quickly and already had an impact on the group.

"He’s obviously desperate to get going, playing and be part of the team. Again, when it’s new - it’s a new environment - it’s a case of helping him settle and getting him used to how we play and do things.

"That’s what we expect and we hope that he can be the player we know he can be but we have to be a little patient with him and bed him in at the right time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is difficult to be certain about what Middlesbrough will face when Preston North End arrive at the Riverside. There is an element of the unknown, with Preston having only played two league games since the arrival of Paul Heckingbottom as manager.

The international break will have given the Lilywhites boss a chance to sink his teeth into his players, to get his messages across without the prospect of a looming fixture.

Carrick said: “We will have to have our eyes wide open. There might be things that are a bit new... we'll have to see and be ready to adapt.

"I am sure some good work has gone on, on their behalf, and we'll have to be ready for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Heckingbottom may be exercising caution with Doak, the Scotland-capped wideman could give Middlesbrough their own surprise element.