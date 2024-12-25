‘Collected’ is among the many adjectives you could use to describe Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

The 35-year-old is not one to rant and rave or launch verbal attacks. Even when games are shrouded in officiating controversy, he is not the type to eviscerate a referee.

His nature is what made it so alarming in April, when he offered a scathing review of his side’s performance in a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

While he has not made anger a regular feature in his demeanour, his brutal words appeared to light a fire in the Owls. A six-game unbeaten run followed, ensuring the club’s survival in the Championship.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday sit ninth in the Championship table. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

As Wednesday prepare to return to the Riverside for a Boxing Day derby, Rohl will be hoping he can remain a cool customer this time round.

“It’s a tough one, away,” Rohl said. “Last season, we felt this. I think we lost ourselves at a crucial moment in the second leg.

"I think it was the first time I criticised my team, a little bit, in public. Normally, I don’t do this. After this, we went six games unbeaten.

"But I think Sheffield Wednesday, now, come from a different position to Middlesbrough, if you understand how we can break them down to our football, with our tools. It's also not the easiest one to play against, especially away.”

Rohl may be calm but he is certainly not short of ambition. He has been careful with his words when it comes to setting targets, but has admitted to looking ahead rather than over his shoulder.

“I think it’s not so bad,” he said. “At the moment, if we want to look up, we are just three points away from the play-offs.”

In Rohl’s office hangs a chart projecting Wednesday’s final points tally. He has admitted it does not currently make for bad reading, but a win over Middlesbrough would certainly make it more exciting.

"At the moment, it looks not so bad,” he said. “I have a big table and always know the xG and the result.