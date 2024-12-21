Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl admitted it had been a “tough week” in the build-up to his side’s 2-0 win over Stoke City.

The 35-year-old spent plenty of time in the headlines as the Owls prepared to battle the Potters, as he was repeatedly linked with the Southampton job.

Reports also suggested there was interest from Hamburg, but the week ended with Rohl affirming his commitment to Wednesday.

Di’Shon Bernard’s first-half dismissal threatened to make it a difficult afternoon for Wednesday, but it was the Owls who struck twice after the interval to clinch three points.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl cut a delighted figure when the full-time whistle blew. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Rohl said: “Big credit to my team. It was a tough week, a lot of things around the team of course. But we were focused own what we could do.

“I think the first half, I had the feeling we controlled the game, but in the key moments they were always dangerous with the wind and with the ball behind.”

Wednesday also saw their squad hit by illness and Rohl lost four players on the morning of the game. Ben Hamer, Michael Ihiekwe, Pol Valentin and Liam Palmer all missed out.

Rohl said: “If you look at Sheffield Wednesday, at the last couple of days, there was a lot of rumours and a lot of talking and all these things. I was clear with my team, [but] this is not always easy, I know.

“The illness was in the morning. It’s sometimes crazy. You think about a full squad and then in the morning we got a call - illness, illness, illness, illness.