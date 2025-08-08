Is Middlesbrough v Swansea City on TV? Channel and streaming details for Rob Edwards' first game in charge
Middlesbrough are set to welcome Swansea City to the Riverside for Rob Edwards’ first competitive game at the helm.
Edwards was recruited over the summer following the club hierarchy’s decision to part with Premier League icon Michael Carrick.
Middlesbrough have fallen short of their goals in each of the last three campaigns under Carrick and fans will be hoping Edwards can take the club a step further.
It has not been a particularly eye-catching transfer window at the Riverside and Boro continue to be plagued by speculation regarding talismanic midfielder Hayden Hackney.
However, fears over the season ahead would be somewhat eased by a convincing display against the Swans.
Below are all the key details you need ahead of Middlesbrough’s battle with Swansea.
When is Middlesbrough v Swansea City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, August 9.
Is Middlesbrough v Swansea City on TV?
The fixture is not listed on any of the main Sky Sports channels, but can be selected as an alternative broadcast on the Sky Sports+ channel.
How can I stream Middlesbrough v Swansea City?
Fans with a Sky Sports subscription can tune in via the Sky Go app, which can be downloaded on most mobile and tablet devices. Alternatively, the action can be watched on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.
What has been said before Middlesbrough v Swansea City?
Supporters are anxious to see the Middlesbrough squad strengthened and Edwards has moved to assure them work is ongoing.
He said: "We don't want to bring in someone who might be a short term fix or stop-gap or not the right fit.
"We want to bring in the right person and someone who really wants to be here and someone who really improves us.
"Sometimes you have to wait a few more weeks to get the right one to land. I know it's frustrating for everyone. It is for us as well because we want it here and now, but it can take a little bit of time.
"We have a good group and by the end of the window I think we'll be in a stronger position."
