Porto are reportedly expected to resume their efforts to sign Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney in the summer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure for Michael Carrick’s side, but his form has attracted admiring glances.

In the dying embers of the winter window, it was claimed Middlesbrough had knocked back a £10m bid from Porto for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, the latest in a long line of Premier League clubs reported to be keen.

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney has repeatedly been linked with clubs in the top flight. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

It appears Middlesbrough may have another battle on their hands as according to Sky Sports, Porto are expected to be back in for Hackney in the summer window.

The Portuguese giants are thought to have retained their interest, although may face a fight themselves.

German outfit Stuttgart are also said to be considering a move for the midfielder, who has been capped by England and Scotland at youth level. Premier League clubs are also understood to be watching Hackney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Hackney is an England under-21 international. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Speaking about the midfielder in October, Middlesbrough boss Carrick said: “He’s adding to his game all the time and he’s having a good spell at the moment, you can see that.

“That level of confidence and personality, he doesn’t say an awful lot but shows personality when he’s on the pitch.