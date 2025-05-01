European club 'to resume' interest in Middlesbrough star also eyed by Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur
The 22-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure for Michael Carrick’s side, but his form has attracted admiring glances.
In the dying embers of the winter window, it was claimed Middlesbrough had knocked back a £10m bid from Porto for his services.
He has since been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, the latest in a long line of Premier League clubs reported to be keen.
It appears Middlesbrough may have another battle on their hands as according to Sky Sports, Porto are expected to be back in for Hackney in the summer window.
The Portuguese giants are thought to have retained their interest, although may face a fight themselves.
German outfit Stuttgart are also said to be considering a move for the midfielder, who has been capped by England and Scotland at youth level. Premier League clubs are also understood to be watching Hackney.
Speaking about the midfielder in October, Middlesbrough boss Carrick said: “He’s adding to his game all the time and he’s having a good spell at the moment, you can see that.
“That level of confidence and personality, he doesn’t say an awful lot but shows personality when he’s on the pitch.
“We are trying to help him, develop him and improve his level – as a midfielder it can be dangerous chasing goals and next opportunities, but that will come with good play.”
