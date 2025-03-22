Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa credited with interest in Middlesbrough's 100-club star
A product of Middlesbrough’s academy, Hackney is now a talismanic figure at first-team level and recently clocked up his 100th appearance for the club.
However, as his stock continues to soar, so does the fear he may one day play his football away from the Riverside.
Middlesbrough currently sit outside the Championship play-offs and holding on to the 22-year-old may prove tough if promotion is not secured.
Crystal Palace were recently linked with the midfielder, who is currently on international duty with England under-21s.
However, Football Insider have claimed the Eagles have been joined in the Hackney hunt by Tottenham and Villa.
Both clubs have shown a willingness to recruit from the second tier, with Villa’s capture of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough a recent example.
Tottenham, meanwhile, have relied heavily on Archie Gray since prising him from Leeds United in the summer of 2024.
Hackney has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United, and was reportedly the subject of interest from Porto in the winter window.
Middlesbrough retained his services beyond the last transfer deadline, but it appears they have a battle on their hands in the summer.
