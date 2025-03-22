Crystal Palace have reportedly been joined by Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the race for Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A product of Middlesbrough’s academy, Hackney is now a talismanic figure at first-team level and recently clocked up his 100th appearance for the club.

However, as his stock continues to soar, so does the fear he may one day play his football away from the Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough currently sit outside the Championship play-offs and holding on to the 22-year-old may prove tough if promotion is not secured.

Hayden Hackney has been linked with a clutch of Premier League clubs. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Crystal Palace were recently linked with the midfielder, who is currently on international duty with England under-21s.

However, Football Insider have claimed the Eagles have been joined in the Hackney hunt by Tottenham and Villa.

Both clubs have shown a willingness to recruit from the second tier, with Villa’s capture of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough a recent example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Rogers' move from Middlesbrough to Aston Villa helped earn him an England debut. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham, meanwhile, have relied heavily on Archie Gray since prising him from Leeds United in the summer of 2024.

Hackney has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United, and was reportedly the subject of interest from Porto in the winter window.