Middlesbrough and Oxford United 'vying' to sign ex-Barnsley star Cauley Woodrow from Luton Town
Three years have passed since Woodrow’s goal-laden spell at Barnsley was ended by a move to Luton.
He ascended to the Premier League with the Hatters, who have since tumbled all the way back down into League One.
Woodrow ended last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, but has returned to the Luton fold and appeared from the bench in their opener against AFC Wimbledon last week.
Middlesbrough linked with Luton Town frontman
However, according to SportsBoom, Woodrow faces an uncertain future with Middlesbrough and Oxford on his trail.
Both are said to be exploring the possibility of luring the 30-year-old from Kenilworth Road and Boro boss Rob Edwards knows the forward well from their time together at Luton.
Luton boss Matt Bloomfield, however, has insisted Woodrow is firmly in the club’s thoughts.
Matt Bloomfield on Cauley Woodrow
Last month, as reported by Luton Today, Bloomfield said: “He’s training very well at the moment and he’s someone who’s firmly in our thoughts.
“At the moment we’ve got Cauley and Lasse [Nordas] at the top of the pitch, so at the moment those two are our options and Cauley is a very good footballer, an incredible person as well, so he certainly adds to our group right now.”
Cauley Woodrow at Barnsley
Woodrow first arrived in Yorkshire in 2018, when Barnsley borrowed the ex-England youth international from Fulham.
He impressed during his temporary stint at Oakwell, eventually earning a permanent move to the club.
His goals were key as Barnsley clinched promotion from League One in 2019 and when he left the club, the frontman had amassed 157 appearances and scored 53 goals.
