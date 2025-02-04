Blackburn Rovers have wrapped up deals for Sheffield Wednesday-linked Emmanuel Dennis and former Barnsley star Cauley Woodrow.

The attacking duo have endured difficult campaigns, finding themselves out of favour at Nottingham Forest and Luton Town respectively.

However, they were both given opportunities to kickstart their careers again with loan moves to Blackburn.

Their arrivals at Ewood Park took Blackburn’s winter window loan signings tally to three, with defender Dion Sanderson already through the door.

Cauley Woodrow was a crucial figure for Barnsley during his time at Oakwell. | Tony Johnson

Woodrow joined Luton from Barnsley in 2022, having been a key figure for the Reds. He has made 77 appearances for the Hatters, but managed just six goals.

His lack of action in the Championship fuelled talk of interest from Wrexham, but the ex-England youth international has remained in the second tier.

Luton manager Matt Bloomfield said: “Cauley is a proper Luton person and is another player with a long history with the club. He’s had quite a bit of interest during this transfer window and this opportunity was there for him.

“We discussed it with Cauley and we all decided it was the right thing for all parties for him to be able to go on loan and have that freshness of a chance at Blackburn.

“I’ve liked Cauley as a player for many years. I’ve really admired him and he’s an unbelievable person.

Cauley Woodrow made over 150 appearances for Barnsley. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“He’s come on in a couple of games since we came in, but with Thelo and Lasse coming in, competition for places at the top of the pitch is going to be fierce, so the right thing for Cauley and the football club was for him to take this opportunity to go and play his football at Blackburn and we all wish him well.”

Dennis, meanwhile, has been cast aside while Forest have embarked on a remarkable surge up the Premier League table.

