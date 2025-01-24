Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a move for Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis, according to a report.

The Owls are yet to make a signing in the winter window, but fans are hoping the club spring into action in the latter stages.

According to The Star, Dennis is among the attacking options being considered at Hillsborough.

A Nigeria-capped frontman, Dennis arrived on British shores in 2021 to join Watford. He enjoyed a productive debut season in the Premier League, but his 10-goal haul could not save the Hornets from relegation.

Emmanuel Dennis has found opportunities limited at Nottingham Forest. | George Wood/Getty Images

He quickly bounced back to the top flight with Forest, although it has not quite worked out for the 27-year-old at the City Ground.

With opportunities proving limited, he moved to İstanbul Başakşehir on loan in September 2023 before spending the second half of the season back at Watord.

It is not the first time Dennis has been linked with a move to Yorkshire, with Leeds United having been credited with interest in his services in 2023.

Emmanuel Dennis has previously been linked with Leeds United, | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Forest have enjoyed a stunning surge up the Premier League table and currently sit third in the top flight.

Their rise has left a number of fringe players out in the cold, with the likes of Andrew Omobamidele and Lewis O’Brien among those to have been sidelined.