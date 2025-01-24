Sheffield Wednesday 'weighing up' move for Nottingham Forest forward previously linked with Leeds United
The Owls are yet to make a signing in the winter window, but fans are hoping the club spring into action in the latter stages.
According to The Star, Dennis is among the attacking options being considered at Hillsborough.
A Nigeria-capped frontman, Dennis arrived on British shores in 2021 to join Watford. He enjoyed a productive debut season in the Premier League, but his 10-goal haul could not save the Hornets from relegation.
He quickly bounced back to the top flight with Forest, although it has not quite worked out for the 27-year-old at the City Ground.
With opportunities proving limited, he moved to İstanbul Başakşehir on loan in September 2023 before spending the second half of the season back at Watord.
It is not the first time Dennis has been linked with a move to Yorkshire, with Leeds United having been credited with interest in his services in 2023.
Forest have enjoyed a stunning surge up the Premier League table and currently sit third in the top flight.
Their rise has left a number of fringe players out in the cold, with the likes of Andrew Omobamidele and Lewis O’Brien among those to have been sidelined.
Omobamidele was linked with Leeds and Sheffield United but has sealed a move to Strasbourg, while O’Brien has reportedly attracted interest from Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.
