Wrexham linked with ambitious swoop for ex-Barnsley star amid Luton Town struggles
The 30-year-old left Oakwell in 2022, seeking pastures new after 157 appearances and 53 goals for the Reds.
He joined Luton Town, helping the Hatters seal promotion to the Premier League in his first season with the club.
Despite featuring fairly regularly in the top flight, Woodrow has found opportunities limited since Luton’s relegation back to the Championship.
This season, he has made just one start in the second tier and is yet to open his account.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Wrexham are eyeing a move for the former England under-21 international.
Wrexham are an ambitious club and have risen from the National League to League One in just two seasons.
However, Woodrow has not plied his trade in the third tier since the 2018/19 campaign, when he helped Barnsley achieve Championship status.
The signing of Woodrow, who also counts the likes of Fulham and Bristol City among his former clubs, would arguably be a major coup for the Red Dragons.
He is not the only player to have been prised from Barnsley by Luton in recent years, with Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris having also swapped Oakwell for Kenilworth Road.
