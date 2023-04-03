All Sections
Championship transfer news: Millwall and Norwich City want Middlesbrough ace, Burnley face transfer competition

A look at some of the latest Championship transfer news and rumours as a new week begins

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Middlesbrough’s hopes of automatic promotion were dented by their 4-2 loss away at Huddersfield Town over the weekend. Boro are now six points behind 2nd place Sheffield United.

The Blades won 1-0 away at Norwich City on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the latest Championship transfer news and rumours...

Middlesbrough man wanted

Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones is reportedly attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere at the moment. According to Football League World, he is on the radar of fellow second tier teams Millwall, Norwich City and Sunderland. Premier League clubs AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and West Ham have also been mentioned as a potential suitors.

Burnley loan ace eyed

Burnley loan man Taylor Harwood-Bellis appears to be a man in-demand right now. The centre-back, who is on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City, has helped Vincent Kompany’s side rise to the top of the league this term and they are on the brink of promotion back to the top flight. According to 90min, the Clarets want to land him permanently this summer but they’ll have to see off competition from the likes of Fulham, Brentford, West Ham and Newcastle United.

Burnley eye goalkeeper

Burnley apparently have their sights set on a new goalkeeper for next term. The Sun suggest they are looking to bring in Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbrugge. However, Liverpool have also been credited with an interest meaning they will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they were to win the race for his signature.