Harris is set to step down following Millwall’s weekend meeting with Middlesbrough, having offered his resignation earlier this week. In a letter to fans, he said: “This isn’t an easy decision, as everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be.

“Being here always felt like home, as a player, as a captain, and as a manager. We are a family, and it's been my life for so many years. But I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time.”

The likes of Mark Robins and Mat Sadler have already been linked with the post, but Lions fans are still waiting to learn who will be tasked with taking the club forward.

Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to succeed Harris as Millwall’s head coach.

