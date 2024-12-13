Walsall manager and ex-Rotherham United defender Mat Sadler is reportedly being considered for the vacant positions at Millwall and Northampton Town.

The Lions are on the hunt for a new head coach with Neil Harris set to step down this weekend, while the Cobblers are managerless following the resignation of Jon Brady.

According to Football Insider, Sadler is being considered by both clubs with his managerial reputation having recently soared.

His Walsall side have been strong in League Two this term, ascending to the top of the table above the likes of Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers.

Mat Sadler is currently in charge of League Two high-fliers Walsall. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A defender in his playing days, Sadler represented the likes of Birmingham, Walsall and Crawley Town, and a had a brief stint at Rotherham.

He joined the Millers from Crawley in 2014 but made just one appearance for the club before departing in 2015.

Sadler first took charge of Walsall on a temporary basis in April 2023, landing the job permanently a month later.

As well as Sadler, Millwall have been linked with another former Miller in Mark Robins. He is currently available for hire having been dismissed by Coventry City last month.