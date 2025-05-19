Millwall release former Hull City and Middlesbrough attacker less than four months after signing him
The 25-year-old made the switch to The Den from Sunderland in January, penning a short-term deal in the capital.
He made 14 appearances for the club in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, scoring once, but has now been freed to seek pastures new.
Also departing Millwall are ex-Middlesbrough man Duncan Watmore, as well as long-serving defenders Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace.
Millwall release ex-Middlesbrough duo
In a statement, the Lions said: “Millwall Football Club can confirm its retained and released list following the conclusion of the 2024/25 Championship season.
“Long-serving duo, centre-back and club captain, Shaun Hutchinson, and Murray Wallace, as well as wingers Duncan Watmore and Aaron Connolly will leave The Den at the end of their contracts next month.
“The club would like to extend its gratitude to all four for the service they have given to Millwall and wish them well in their future careers.”
Aaron Connolly’s career journey
Brighton & Hove Albion signed Connolly as a teenager, prising him from Mervue United in his native Republic of Ireland.
He first arrived in Yorkshire in 2022, when the Seagulls loaned him to the Riverside. Connolly made 21 appearances for Boro, managing two goals.
A return to Yorkshire materialised in 2023, when he was recruited by Hull on a permanent deal. He delivered a respectable 10-goal haul for the Tigers, but did not see his one-year deal extended.
After leaving Hull, the forward spoke candidly about his struggles with alcohol addiction.
He said: "The manager at Hull (Liam Rosenior), to be fair, always looked after me and tried to help but it just got to a point where... it wasn't that life wasn't worth living, it wasn't a big dramatic thing, it was just my life was so unmanageable and I couldn't control what I would do or my alcohol.
"It just got to a point where I needed to go to a treatment clinic and I spent a month there in the summer.
"It wasn't even the football in the end that was taking the biggest beating, it was my life, my relationships, my family, my friends, everything was just failing and falling apart."
He is now on the hunt for a new club, having departed Sunderland and Millwall within the last eight months.