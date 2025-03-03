The League Two outfit lured Scott Lindsey from Crawley Town in September, convincing the 52-year-old to drop down a division. However, it has not worked out and he has been relieved of his duties.

In a statement, the club said: “Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with head coach Scott Lindsey. Everyone at MK Dons would like to sincerely thank Scott for his efforts during his time in Milton Keynes and wish him every success in the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time and will update supporters in due course.”

A caretaker team has since been assembled, comprising Ben Gladwin, Jamie Day, Steve Hale and Ian Watson. The quartet will be in charge for the ‘coming weeks’, suggesting the Dons will not rush to make an appointment.

However, fans will be eager to learn the name of the manager who will take the club forward in the long-term.

Here are the BetVictor favourites to become the new MK Dons head coach.