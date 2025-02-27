The Bantams fell short in their quest to make the play-offs last season, but a stunning resurgence under Graham Alexander has sent them flying up the table.

Only pace-setters Walsall have accumulated more points, with Bradford sat seven points behind the Saddlers in second. Occupying the third and final automatic promotion slot are Doncaster, who were beaten at the semi-final stage in last season’s play-offs.

The top seven is rounded off by AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra, but a clutch of clubs are in the chasing pack and looking to gatecrash the promotion picture party.

With February coming to a close, predictions for how the final table will look are becoming slightly easier to make. However, League Two is known for its unpredictability.

Here is how the Opta data experts think the final League Two table will look.