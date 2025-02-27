New predicted League Two table with Doncaster Rovers & AFC Wimbledon twists and Bradford City & Notts County verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers are among the clubs vying for promotion from League Two.

The Bantams fell short in their quest to make the play-offs last season, but a stunning resurgence under Graham Alexander has sent them flying up the table.

Only pace-setters Walsall have accumulated more points, with Bradford sat seven points behind the Saddlers in second. Occupying the third and final automatic promotion slot are Doncaster, who were beaten at the semi-final stage in last season’s play-offs.

The top seven is rounded off by AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra, but a clutch of clubs are in the chasing pack and looking to gatecrash the promotion picture party.

With February coming to a close, predictions for how the final table will look are becoming slightly easier to make. However, League Two is known for its unpredictability.

Here is how the Opta data experts think the final League Two table will look.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League Two table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League Two table will look. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Expected points: 37.74

2. 24. Carlisle United

Expected points: 37.74 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Expected points: 40.1

3. 23. Morecambe

Expected points: 40.1 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Expected points: 40.28

4. 22. Tranmere Rovers

Expected points: 40.28 Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

